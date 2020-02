Uncertainties of coronavirus pandemic intensified on Friday after sharp rises in new cases were reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea. As of now, the virus has infected more than 78,800 people and killed more than 2,800 in China, where it originated late last year. In India, three cases have been reported so far. As the disease is spreading across the globe, it is vital to understand if our health insurance policies cover this deadly virus infection.

In the case of coronavirus-like diseases, the patient is isolated and treated symptomatically. This leads to an increase in the length of stay at the hospital and compounding of other expenses like specialised medicines and multiple specialised tests. This can easily take the hospital bills to lakhs within a few days and arranging huge funds at the last minute may not be possible for many of us.

Also read: Coronavirus rattles global investors: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs decode impact

According to Anik Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Symbo India Insurance Broking Limited, generally health policies cover all hospitalisation cases unless specifically excluded.

"In cases like coronavirus infections, the patient is hospitalised and can be considered under the health insurance policy because it is not a pre-existing condition," he said.

“The costs of hospitalisation and other medical costs can be covered under the health insurance policy. There have been cases earlier such as H1N1 breakouts that were covered under the standard health insurance policy,” he added.

There are health insurance policies available in the market with adequate cover to tackle epidemic or pandemic episodes of unknown diseases along with the advancement of treatment and post-hospitalisation care.

In words of Vikas Mathur, Head - Health Insurance, Universal Sompo General Insurance, "It is advisable that one should always bank on a reliable health insurance policy which can provide easy cashless access to secondary or tertiary care hospitals nearby," he said.