The Union Health Ministry on June 1 took a stock of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, especially at a time when India is witnessing a dip in the number of daily cases for over a few days now. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the unlocking can be initiated only when the COVID-19 positivity rate is under 5 percent for a week.

As per World Health Organization’s recommendation, an outbreak can be considered to be under control when the positivity rate is under 5 percent for two weeks.

Agarwal added that over 70 percent of the vulnerable population should be vaccinated. This means, populations above the age of 60 and also those above 45 and with comorbidities must have received vaccination doses for unlocking to be considered.

Agarwal said the total numbers of active cases are down by 50 percent and there has been a decrease of 1.3 lakh in the active cases per day. In 30 states and UT, cases have been consistently declining for one week, which is a positive trend.

He also said 1,32,788 fresh COVID-19 cases were added to the tally in the last 24 hours. India is reporting less than two lakh cases per day since May 28 and there has been a decrease in infections across the country.

The recovered cases are more than daily cases now, with recoveries increasing to 92 percent now, he added.