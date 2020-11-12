Healthcare Distribution bottleneck a key hurdle for India's fight against COVID-19 Updated : November 12, 2020 03:16 PM IST India lacks an adequate distribution/supply chain with required cold storage capacity. The key vaccines India is banking on are from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson which require a temperature range between 2-8°C. Apollo Hospitals has the infrastructure to administer around 100 million doses annually and this can add Rs 2.5 billion EBITDA. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.