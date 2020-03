Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced that it will shut down Disneyland in California due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. The theme park will close on Saturday through the end of the month March 31. Guests have been asked to vacate by Monday.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Los Angeles Times quoted a Walt Disney Co. statement.

Downtown Disney will remain open. Hotels at the resort will stay open through Monday so guests can make travel arrangements, the LA Times report added. The company will refund current hotel bookings, it said, while cast members — what the company calls the park employees — will continue to be paid during the shutdown.

At least 1,663 cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in the United States Thursday as more events are cancelled across the country.