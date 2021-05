Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella on Wednesday said that it was disheartening to see some states complaining about the company's intentions regarding the supply of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

She said the company has already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10.

Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FmQl4vtqXC — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 11, 2021

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that Bharat Biotech has refused to provide Covaxin doses to the national capital citing the Centre's directives.

Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov- Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the present total manufacturing capacity of Covaxin did not cater to the country's requirements.

He asked the Centre to direct Bharat Biotech and ICMR-NIV to transfer the Covaxin manufacturing technology and provide the viral strain to "whoever is interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine" so that the production could be ramped up.