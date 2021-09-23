Direct flight from India to Canada to resume from September 27

Direct flights from India to Canada may resume on September 27. The flights were banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban would be lifted based on the results of COVID-19 tests conducted on arrival in Canada on passengers travelling from New Delhi on three flights on Wednesday.

Transport Canada has said that all passengers on the three Air Canada flights from New Delhi will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival “to ensure that the new measures are working”, Hindustan Times reported.

The ban on direct flight from India to Canada was expired on September 21. The ban was extended by Transport Canada until the end of September 26.

The ban would be reconsidered if a high number of positive COVID-19 results are found. "Border and public health measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves," the report quoted Transport Canada.

Other conditions that need to be fulfilled by travellers include a molecular test for COVID-19 from the Canada-approved Genestrings lab at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Passengers will only be allowed to board the flight if the result is negative.

That COVID-19 test will have to be taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of the flight from India.