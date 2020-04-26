Healthcare
Dignity in death: 3-year jail term for those who prevent funeral of 'notified disease' victims in TN
Updated : April 26, 2020 08:54 PM IST
Any move to prevent the burial or cremation of a victim of any “notified disease” could land you in jail for three years along with a fine in the state.
Section 74 of the the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act of 1939 now specifies that any move to prevent “dignified burial or cremation of those who had died of a notified disease” will be a criminal offence.