Digital tools keep classes on as schools, colleges shut

Updated : March 15, 2020 10:45 AM IST

According to Microsoft, as schools move to a remote learning environment, Teams can provide an online classroom that brings together virtual, face-to-face connections, assignments, files and conversations in a single platform accessible on a mobile device, tablet, PC or browser.
Students across classes 1-12 can download and access Byju's learning programmes for free until the end of April.
