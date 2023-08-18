Digital India 8.0 | Sceptical about use of generative AI in diagnostics, say CEOs

Tathagato Dastidar, Founder-CEO. Sigtuple, in an exclusive conversation with Reema Tendulkar, Editor of Telecom and Technology for CNBC-TV18, said he is sceptical about use of generative AI in the field of diagnostics. Dastidar was speaking in a discussion on the use of AI in the healthcare sector.

“Generative data learns from the data we have seen, and can I guarantee that the data I have is equal to the cumulative knowledge of the doctors who have been learning the traits for decades. Therein lies the problem," he said at a panel discussion on Startup Nation: Powering India’s Techade.

He added that AI has its small applicability in diagnostic space, from predicting sample quality to what tests to be done.

Preetham Putha, Chief AI officer, Qure ai, said anything on diagnostic and patient-facing has time for generative AI. Another cause of delay, as per him, is the regulatory framework in this sector.

He added that as of now, the adoption of generative AI is starting to happen for those high-impact low-risk tasks like taking away the clerical work of physicians.

Earlier in June this year, News18 reported that the Union government is planning to create a ChatGPT-like clinical decision support tool to help doctors boost the accuracy of diagnosis and their productivity.

As per the report, using the latest techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the plan is being worked upon under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) where doctors will start creating digital prescriptions and linking digital health records.