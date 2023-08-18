Digital India 8.0 | Sceptical about use of generative AI in diagnostics, say CEOs

2 Min Read
Tathagato Dastidar, Founder-CEO. Sigtuple, in an exclusive conversation with Reema Tendulkar, Editor of Telecom and Technology for CNBC-TV18, said he is sceptical about use of generative AI in the field of diagnostics. Dastidar was speaking in a discussion on the use of AI in the healthcare sector.
“Generative data learns from the data we have seen, and can I guarantee that the data I have is equal to the cumulative knowledge of the doctors who have been learning the traits for decades. Therein lies the problem," he said at a panel discussion on Startup Nation: Powering India’s Techade.
He added that AI has its small applicability in diagnostic space, from predicting sample quality to what tests to be done.
Preetham Putha, Chief AI officer, Qure ai, said anything on diagnostic and patient-facing has time for generative AI. Another cause of delay, as per him, is the regulatory framework in this sector.
He added that as of now, the adoption of generative AI is starting to happen for those high-impact low-risk tasks like taking away the clerical work of physicians.
Earlier in June this year, News18 reported that the Union government is planning to create a ChatGPT-like clinical decision support tool to help doctors boost the accuracy of diagnosis and their productivity.
As per the report, using the latest techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the plan is being worked upon under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) where doctors will start creating digital prescriptions and linking digital health records.
However, there are some AI-powered health platforms that are providing diagnostic services. For example, Docus.ai allows users to get a diagnosis with an AI chatbot and get second opinions from doctors in the US and EU.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read
PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback
Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read