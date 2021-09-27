Access all your health records digitally now; here’s how

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today. Under this mission, everyone will get a unique health identification (ID) that will have all their health records . Doctors will get access to the person’s medical detail by looking at this unique health ID.

According to the NDHM website, electronic medical records (EMR) will allow doctors to identify which patients are due for check-ups or screening. This will also eliminate the need to carry patient's medical files.

This project was initially launched on a pilot basis in union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Digital health ID and how it works

The mission has four major functions -- unique health ID, healthcare professional registration, health facility registration, and electronic health records. The scheme aims to create a digital environment for healthcare. At a later stage, the Centre plans to integrate telemedicine and e-pharmacies.

The health ID will be used to standardize the process of identification of an individual across multiple healthcare providers. It will be used to uniquely identify the citizens, authenticate them, and finding their health records. The records will be shared only after the consent of the patient. To generate this ID, the system will collect information like location, family details, and other contact details of the concerned person.

How will the health records be created?

A health ID of an individual will be created using information from their Aadhaar card or the beneficiary’s mobile number. This information -- “Personal Health Record (PHR)” will allow individuals to view lab reports, health data, their treatment details, discharge summaries across India.