Digital arm expanding global scope, says Apollo's Sangita Reddy; expects booster shots to be opened up

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director at Apollo Hospitals, said that a significant number of downloads has been seen on Apollo's digital arm. Also, the digital platform has been helping the hospital chain to keep in touch with international patients, she said. Reddy also expects COVID booster shots to be opened up for the entire country.

"The whole world is going digital and the focused initiative around retail being closer to the customer, digital was a very significant move for Apollo. We have moved forward. We currently have a significant number of downloads, large number of customers transacting every day in a very powerful integrated platform," she said.

"What is really interesting and important is that international patients are now looking to come back; we have been in touch with them on digital, our CRM system is very powerfully set up," she added.

On occupancy levels, she said that it has gone up as patients who had earlier postponed their elective surgeries due to a rise in COVID cases have now checked into hospitals. She pointed out that occupancy levels are upwards of 65 percent with many locations witnessing 75-80 percent occupancy levels.

"Occupancies have definitely gone up- we are upwards of 65 percent across the group. Many locations are looking at 75-80 percent," she mentioned.

With China seeing a rise in COVID cases, there's an increasing fear of a rise in infection levels in India as well. To prevent the spread, Reddy expects COVID booster shots to be opened up for the entire country.

"It is important for us to open up booster shots for everyone because as we know, what is critical is to not just have been doubly vaccinated but to ensure that your antibody level is high, so that if you're exposed, you can fight the infection and make sure you don't get COVID-19 positive. From this perspective, we do have an expectation that very shortly, booster shots will be opened up for the entire country," she said.

On Apollo’s expansion plans, she said that the hospital chain is looking at strategic tie-ups abroad.

"We are also looking at strategic tie-ups with hospitals abroad, to ensure that they can very easily and seamlessly refer patients for high-end care," she said.

