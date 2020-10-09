  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Diesel generators banned in Delhi from October 15 under new pollution plan

Updated : October 09, 2020 01:47 PM IST

According to the ECPA, measures under the "Very Poor" to "Severe" category under GRAP will be enforced from October 15.
Use of diesel generator sets in NCR towns of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram has also been banned.
Diesel generators banned in Delhi from October 15 under new pollution plan

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Changes in H-1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

Changes in H-1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore

HSBC targets net zero emissions by 2050, earmarks $1 trillion green financing

HSBC targets net zero emissions by 2050, earmarks $1 trillion green financing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement