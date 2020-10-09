Healthcare Diesel generators banned in Delhi from October 15 under new pollution plan Updated : October 09, 2020 01:47 PM IST According to the ECPA, measures under the "Very Poor" to "Severe" category under GRAP will be enforced from October 15. Use of diesel generator sets in NCR towns of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram has also been banned. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.