Diabetes treatment may get far easier as scientists alter human cells to produce insulin

Diabetes treatment: By using cutting-edge genetic engineering techniques, researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine in the US have successfully hacked human cells to produce insulin giving hope to type 1 diabetes patients. These new cells reversed diabetes in mice and if it works for humans it will revolutionalise therapy.

