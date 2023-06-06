Diabetes treatment may get far easier as scientists alter human cells to produce insulin

Diabetes treatment: By using cutting-edge genetic engineering techniques, researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine in the US have successfully hacked human cells to produce insulin giving hope to type 1 diabetes patients. These new cells reversed diabetes in mice and if it works for humans it will revolutionalise therapy.
In a major breakthrough that could be a significant development in the treatment of type 1 diabetes, scientists have successfully altered the human cells to produce insulin in response to rising blood sugar levels in the body. In a positive development, the new cells reversed diabetes in mice.
Diabetes, a chronic disorder affecting millions worldwide, occurs when the body fails to produce or effectively utilise insulin, a hormone crucial for regulating blood sugar levels. Traditional treatments for diabetes primarily involve insulin injections, but these methods are often cumbersome and can lead to various complications. Therefore, the recent development holds immense promise for revolutionising diabetes treatment.