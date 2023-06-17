Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases medicine contributes over 33% to Jan Aushadhi medicine sales, as per govt data

In the generic medical outlets opened across the country under PMBJP Telmisartan, Amlodipine and Metformin were among the top-selling drugs, said Ravi Dadich, chief, Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

The government data from Jan Aushadhi medicine stores, offering affordable medicines, showed that over 33 percent of the total sale has come from diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“In last one year, diabetes constituted 17.31 percent, and 16.42 percent of the total sale of generic drugs came from cardiovascular diseases,” Ravi Dadhich, chief executive officer, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), said.