CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsDiabetes and cardiovascular diseases medicine contributes over 33% to Jan Aushadhi medicine sales, as per govt data

Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases medicine contributes over 33% to Jan Aushadhi medicine sales, as per govt data

Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases medicine contributes over 33% to Jan Aushadhi medicine sales, as per govt data
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jun 17, 2023 3:32:20 PM IST (Published)

In the generic medical outlets opened across the country under PMBJP Telmisartan, Amlodipine and Metformin were among the top-selling drugs, said Ravi Dadich, chief, Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

The government data from Jan Aushadhi medicine stores, offering affordable medicines, showed that over 33 percent of the total sale has come from diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“In last one year, diabetes constituted 17.31 percent, and 16.42 percent of the total sale of generic drugs came from cardiovascular diseases,” Ravi Dadhich, chief executive officer, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), said.
In the generic medical outlets opened across the country under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Dadhich said Telmisartan, Amlodipine and Metformin were among the top-selling drugs.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X