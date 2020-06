Mumbai’s Dharavi has managed to bring down its daily COVID-19 case addition to below 10 from 185 in the first week of May, in a sign that the densely-populated region is winning the fight against the coronavirus.

A BMC official told CNN-News18 that the municipal corporation adopted a ‘chase the virus’ policy. The policy would entail aggressive contact tracing, isolation and testing.

As a result, the rate of doubling of cases in the area has now fallen to 42.

Overall, Mumbai, the country’s worst-hit city and its commercial capital, is making improvements in its fight against COVID-19.

As of June 9, its doubling rate of COVID-19 cases stood at 24.5, which is better than the national average of 16, said the BMC official.

The official further said that the death rate and discharge rate at 3 percent and 44 percent are almost equal to the national average.

The city overall has witnessed 51,100 cases, with nearly half being active cases.

The BMC official said adding that the corporation has 10,400 beds on its portal now and is trying to increase ICU beds by 300 in the next 10 days.

He further said that the megacity has seen no death due to non-dialysis in the last 20 days.

Besides, MMRDA had constructed an open-plan hospital in Mumbai in May, primarily for semi-critical slum dwellers and is now working on the second phase of this facility, which will cater to critical patients.

The expansion will help the hospital to accommodate 2,000 critical patients. This facility is expected to open for patients in mid-June.

The civic body on Friday had ordered for setting up of ‘Ward War Rooms' to decentralize bed allotment of COVID positive patients. This is aimed at helping citizens find hospital beds. It also appointed five IAS officers as nodal officers to redress grievances related to private hospitals.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has also permitted thousands of private hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes to undertake the testing directly.

Follow our live coverage on COVID-19 here.