DGHS urges doctors to avoid alcohol at seminars and conferences to set an example

The Director General of Health Services' (DGHS) one-page letter issued to all medical associations stated the goal of the advisory was to reduce the risk factors and the non-communicable diseases (NCD) burden in the country.
The letter, dated March 31, sent to all medical associations across India by DGHS Dr Atul Goel focuses on rise in non-communicable diseases. "As you are aware that the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 63 percent of all deaths in the country of which cardiovascular diseases lead with 27 percent overall mortality cause followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11 percent), cancers (9 percent), diabetes (3 percent) and others (13 percent) as per the WHO-NCD India profile, 2018," the letter reads.
“Being health professionals, we should follow a healthy lifestyle and it may be advised that alcohol in any form may be avoided in the medical conference, workshop, seminar to set an example of a good habit which can be emulated by others," the advisory goes on to read.
DGHS said that 5.1 percent of the global burden of disease and injury was attributable to alcohol as measured in disability adjusted life years (DALYs). It added that in India, the rise of NCDs has been driven by primarily four major risk factors — tobacco use, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diet.
"NCDs are estimated to account for 63 percent of all deaths in country. Cardiovascular diseases caused 27 percent of the deaths, followed by respiratory diseases (11 percent), cancer (9 percent), diabetes (3 percent) and others (13 percent), as per the WHO-NCD India profile (2018)" the letter said.
