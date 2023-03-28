DGCI crackdown on spurious medication; cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies

Under the drive, the licences of 18 firms have either been cancelled or suspended. Sources have claimed that the latest action might be led to the closure of some Pharmaceutical companies found making spurious or contaminated drugs.
In a series of stringent actions being taken against spurious medications making substandard drugs following the incidents reports in Gambia and Uzbekistan, official sources from the government have claimed that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's drug regulator, has cracked the whip on 76 firms and cancelled product permissions of three firms. A joint team of central government and state government took a surprise check on these firms.
Recommended ArticlesView All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years
Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Under the drive, the licences of 18 firms have either been cancelled or suspended. Sources have claimed that the latest action might be led to the closure of some Pharmaceutical companies found making spurious or contaminated drugs. These 76 firms are spread across 20 states and under phase 1 of the drive, 26 firms have also received show-cause notices.
The 20 states inspected by officials include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Also Read:Mask up! Delhi's COVID positivity rate touches 9% over weekend — what's the case in other states
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 6:24 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!