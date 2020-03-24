Despite Covid-19, only 27% Indians staying at home, says survey

With the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) patients reaching 433 in India, only 27 per cent people here said that they have adopted the expedient of staying back at home and started avoiding social interactions to combat the pandemic, a survey report said on Monday.

The findings were revealed by the IANS-CVoter-Gallup International Association Corona Tracker 1 that was conducted in 22 countries around the world, with more than 22,000 respondents interviewed in an exclusive first Global Poll on Covid-19.

In each country, a representative sample of men and women was interviewed over the last two weeks either face to face, via telephone or online.

According to the poll, only 27 per cent Indians are staying at home or have decreased their social interactions to protect themselves from Covid-19, while 73 per cent people have not taken any precautions.

The survey also reported that only 45 per cent people globally are adopting staying home and curtailing social interaction as a precaution to stop the spread.

The survey also claimed that people in Italy, which has been worst hit by the pandemic with over 6,000 deaths, 93 per cent of the people are staying back at home and are following social distancing.

At 90 per cent, Austria scored the second highest number of people staying back at home.

On the other hand, in Turkey, only 11 per cent of its population took the precautions of staying at home and social distancing.