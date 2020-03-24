Healthcare
Despite Covid-19, only 27% Indians staying at home, says survey
Updated : March 24, 2020 10:28 AM IST
In each country, a representative sample of men and women was interviewed over the last two weeks either face to face, via telephone or online.
The survey also reported that only 45 per cent people globally are adopting staying home and curtailing social interaction as a precaution to stop the spread.
At 90 per cent, Austria scored the second highest number of people staying back at home.