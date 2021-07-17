Deregister people vaccinated at fake camps from CoWIN: Bombay High Court to Centre

The Bombay High Court on July 16 asked the Centre to deregister from the CoWIN platform those who got suspicious jabs at unauthorised vaccination camps in Mumbai, a report said.

Once the victims are deregistered they can reregister themselves and get vaccinated against COVID-19, the court added.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni gave the directive as it was hearing a plea with respect to senior citizens getting vaccines on a priority basis and other issues related to vaccination and registration on CoWIN

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) told the court that as many as 2,773 people have received the jabs at fake camps. The municipal body added that no one among 1,636 people checked by it has reported any health issues so far.

The civic body assured that it will take steps to vaccinate the victims as soon as they register on CoWIN.

Meanwhile, the court asked the Mumbai Police to expedite the Kandivali (suburban Mumbai) fake vaccination case investigation in which it has already filed 11 first information reports (FIRs) to date.

The Mumbai Police registered the last FIR on July 4 against the same group of accused, who conducted unauthorised vaccination in Kandivali and other western suburbs of Mumbai.

This is the first case in Navi Mumbai (Thane district) in which over 350 employees of a fan manufacturing company were administered fake vaccines. Manish Tripathi, one of the key accused who claimed to be a doctor, surrendered on July 1.

More than 62 lakh vaccine doses have been given so far in Mumbai and 13.7 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. On July 16, over 65,200 people were vaccinated. Moreover, the city received 45,000 vaccines for July 17 onwards. The state government has asked the Centre for 3 crore additional vaccines for 10 districts with high infections.

Meanwhile, MCGM has announced a special vaccination drive on July 17 for healthcare workers, citizens (18+) going abroad; 45+ citizens and pregnant women to get the second dose.