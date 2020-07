The department of pharma has raised red flag on over-prescription of anti-viral drugs remdesivir and tocilizumab, adding that over-prescription is leading to drug being sold at higher prices, government sources informed CNBCTV-18.

"The department of pharma has written to the health ministry urging SoPs to curb the over-prescription of these drugs," the sources said.

This move comes after doctors in private hospitals were seen over-prescribing the two drugs.

"Remdesivir and tocilizumab have been prescribed even in cases where it is not required," the sources said.

The department of pharma has, hence, urged health ministry to inform doctors about conditions under which the two drugs should be prescribed.

Remdesivir has also been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 illness.