Dengue outbreak: Health Ministry sends expert teams to 9 states, UTs

The Union Health Ministry has deputed central teams of experts in nine states and union territories to assist them in providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing dengue outbreaks. The move came after these states, UTs reported a high number of dengue cases.

These states, UTs are Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The expert teams include officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. "It has been decided by the competent authority to depute central teams to the identified states to assist the state governments by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing outbreak of dengue," an office memorandum sent to principal secretaries (Health) and directors general of health services to these states, UTs.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had directed the Union Health Secretary to identify and send teams of experts to states with a high active caseload of dengue as he reviewed the situation in the national capital.

