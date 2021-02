Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that COVID-19 had prepared the country for future pandemics and that it was necessary to strengthen the healthcare sector.

He said the 15th Finance Commission will lead to local bodies receiving Rs 70,000 crore extra for healthcare spending.

He said that India was still dependent on imports of raw materials for bulk drugs and formulations and that the country needed to be self-reliant on this front. He added that the pharma mega parks scheme has been getting a good response.