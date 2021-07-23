Delta variant ‘incredibly contagious,’ says top health expert Ashish Jha; warns of spike in US

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the US, Dr Ashish Jha, a leading public health expert in the US, warned people on July 22 against the Delta variant. New research has revealed that those infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 carry over 1,000 times more viral matter in their nasal passageways than patients of the original virus.

"I think people are underestimating how bad this is going to get. We are in for a very tough August, probably a very tough September before this really turns around," said Dr Jha.

Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health Dr Ashish Jha said in an interview to CNBC that the number of cases will spike over the next two months as temperatures start to drop again.

“It might peak in September, but we are far away from the peak, right now we are doing 40,000 cases a day, it’s going to go substantially higher before it peaks,” Dr Jha said.

The Delta variant was responsible for the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, which saw record daily high cases of over four lakh in 24 hours. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant now counts for 83 percent of all cases that have been genetically sequenced. Even as the vaccination rate is slowing down due to vaccine hesitancy, the seven-day average for new daily cases in the US stands at 40,246.

"This version of the virus -- the Delta variant -- is so incredibly contagious that it’s happy to infect people … at any time of the year," Dr Jha said.

Vaccinations remain the best protection against all variants of COVID-19, with recent studies showing that over 99 percent of all deaths due to COVID-19 in the US in the past few months were among unvaccinated patients.

The Delta or B.1.61.7.2 lineage was first recorded in India and has resulted in a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in various countries across the world.