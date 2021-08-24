Delta variant can infect fully-vaccinated people; priority should be to distribute vaccines across world: Swaminathan

Currently vaccines are protecting against severe disease, hospitalisation and death even with the delta variant but vaccines alone are not going to be the solution, mask-wearing, physical distancing are vital, Swaminathan said.

The delta variant of the coronavirus has now reached almost every nook and corner of the world. New Zealand has gone back into a lockdown. Australia continues to be under severe restrictions after the outbreak of a delta variant case. In the US, the regulator has authorised a third booster dose from September 20 citing waning immunity.

India has administered more than 59 crore vaccine doses so far. Nearly 34 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 10 percent are fully vaccinated.

In an exclusive interview with Shereen Bhan, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at World Health Organization, said it is a time of great uncertainty and fragility in the global COVID pandemic. The delta variant is ripping through countries that were so far doing quite well and has overwhelmed their public health measures.

"It is a time of great uncertainty and fragility in the global COVID pandemic. For the third week in a row we continue to see new cases and deaths occurring at very high rates. What we are seeing is that the delta variant is certainly ripping through countries that were so far doing quite well. It has overwhelmed their public health measures that were working in the past and vaccination globally has not been able to keep up."

She said the highest priority at this moment should be to distribute vaccine supply across the world so that vulnerable groups can be vaccinated to prevent mortality.

"You are seeing two types of countries - high-income countries where today more than 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and in many countries over 75-80 percent of the people of the vulnerable groups have been vaccinated and on the other hand, you see large parts of the world where less than 2 percent of the population has been vaccinated and this is where the risk really lies because in the coming months if the virus continues to multiply, replicate, transmit in these countries then there is always a chance that another variant could arise just like the delta."

"This why we believe that at this time the highest priority is to distribute the vaccine supplies that we have globally so that we can vaccinate all the vulnerable groups to prevent mortality."

The delta variant is able to infect even fully vaccinated people, she said.

"Even in countries with very high vaccine coverage, you still have a significant proportion of people, say 20 or 30 percent who are not vaccinated. Therefore, that pool of people who are still susceptible continues to be there and therefore the virus still has opportunity to spread. In many countries so-called normal life has resumed, people have gone back to offices, parks, restaurants and other social gatherings are now allowed and therefore opportunities for social mixing have increased tremendously and this is where we have seen outbreaks."

"Thirdly, what we are seeing is that the delta variant is able to infect even fully vaccinated people and they are then able to transmit the infection to others. We know now that the delta variant multiplies a lot more than the original and causes a high viral load in the nose and respiratory tracts and so this is why they are also able to transmit."

According to Swaminathan, currently vaccines are protecting against severe disease, hospitalisation and death even with the delta variant but cautioned that vaccines alone are not going to be the solution, for now; mask-wearing, physical distancing are vital.

"What is very encouraging to us so far and reassuring is that, among the vaccinated, the vaccines are still protecting against severe disease, hospitalisation and death even with the delta variant. So, while you might be seeing more breakthrough infections, people who have been fully vaccinated developing asymptomatic or symptomatic infections, but these people are not getting severely ill to a large extent - 85 to 90 percent of the time."

"So if you look at deaths that are occurring like in the United States, the vast majority of people are those who have not received the vaccines. So, it is telling us that currently vaccines are protecting even against the delta variant but it is also telling us that vaccines alone are not going to be a solution for now because of these highly transmissible variants and therefore we have always advocated for personal protecting measures like mask wearing, physical distancing, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene in addition to continued testing, surveillance and isolation of cases and contacts."

