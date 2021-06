The Delta variant - or the B.1.617.2 strain - is the primary cause behind the second wave of COVID-19, a study found. The B.1.617 variant and its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for that surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50 percent more than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), the study said.

The study was undertaken by scientists of INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Delta variant has infected most in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

The second wave of COVID-19 hit India in April with the daily tally rising to 4 lakh cases and fatalities above 4,000. So far, India has reported 2,85,74,350 cases, 2,65,97,655 recoveries, and a death toll of 3,40,702 since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. Experts believed that the second wave is on the wane as the positivity rate is below 10 percent since the last week.

