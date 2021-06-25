Home

    • Delta plus variant is quite similar to delta, should not be immediate cause of worry, says Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

    Delta plus variant is quite similar to delta, should not be immediate cause of worry, says Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Maharashtra government has issued a new order in light of the concerns over the delta plus variant. The order says that irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, all administrative units in the state will remain at a minimum of level three as per the current unlock plan. The state has done away with several relaxations till further orders. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Shashank Joshi, Member- Maha COVID Task Force; Doctor Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist, public policy and health systems expert; and Ramanan Laxminarayan, Economist and Epidemiologist at Princeton University.

    (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
