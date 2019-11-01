Delhi's Dwarka records second-worst pollution in the world as city's air quality worsens to hazardous level

India is one of the toppers in a global list. However, this isn’t something to pat our backs about. As per the World Air Quality Index, the Dwarka region in Delhi reported an Air Pollution Level of 907 which falls in the hazardous category. This was the second-highest reading in the world, only lagging behind an industrious region in France.

Not only Delhi, but several areas in Haryana, Chennai and NCR region also reported an AQI of over 300. To put it in perspective, the prescribed limit for good quality air is 0 -50. This means the air quality in Dwarka is 18 times worse than the prescribed level.

Consequently, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority or EPCA has declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR and banned construction and fireworks in the area. EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal in a letter said, "We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution will have an adverse health impact on all, particularly our children,"

The AQI scale is used for indexing real-time pollution and is based on the latest US EPA standard. Air Pollution Level of above 300 is considered hazardous with an associated health alert that everyone may experience more serious health effects. The hazardous status also comes with a cautionary statement that everyone should avoid all outdoor exertion.



खट्टर और कैप्टन सरकारें अपने किसानों को पराली जलाने पर मजबूर कर रहीं हैं जिसकी वजह से दिल्ली में भारी प्रदूषण है

कल पंजाब और हरियाणा भवन पर लोगों ने प्रदर्शन कर वहां की सरकारों के प्रति अपना रोष प्रकट किया। https://t.co/p4MfgVND4C — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019



And it was baffling last year, and the year before that. Come on #India! Let’s work on acceptance and follow it with conclusive action. We have to shed this attitude of denial. The fundamental #RightToLife starts with our BREATH. #CleanAir #BeatAirPollution #MRTB #BreatheLife

— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 31, 2019

Though Delhi remains engulfed in the clutch of soot for the fourth consecutive day, weather experts are of the view that increased wind speed due to a fresh western disturbance would help in dispersing pollutants faster from Saturday.