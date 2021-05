Delhi recorded 156 COVID fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest since April 16, while 1,568 new cases were reported as the positive rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 2.14 percent, according to the daily health bulletin. This is the third day in a row that the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

According to the health bulletin, the 156 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,565. The number of deaths reported on Tuesday (156) is the lowest since April 16 when the national capital had witnessed 141 fatalities. The positivity rate of 2.14 percent is also the lowest since March 27, when it stood at 1.70 percent, according to the data made available. On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh COVID-19 cases and 207 fatalities. The positivity rate was 2.52 percent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 percent. Before they started coming down a few days ago, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up since April 19, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data. A total of 73,406 tests, including 47,494 RT-PCR tests and 25,912 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.