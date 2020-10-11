  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market ends higher for 7th day
Asian stocks at two-week high as Trump returns to White House
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Euro catched eye after ECB meet; pound shows resilience, dollar struggle continues
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Delhi's air quality poor,likely to improve in coming days

Updated : October 11, 2020 12:36 PM IST

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the AQI is likely to improve to the moderate category by Monday.
Farm fires were observed in Punjab adjoining Pakistan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is likely to impact Delhi's air quality on Sunday, SAFAR said.
The city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 218 at 10:30 am, with Jahangirpuri (AQI 283) recording the highest pollution levels in the capital.
Delhi's air quality poor,likely to improve in coming days

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

IBM CEO says company looking at $1.2 trillion market in hybrid cloud and AI solutions as it splits in two

IBM CEO says company looking at $1.2 trillion market in hybrid cloud and AI solutions as it splits in two

India donates 1.8 million N95 masks to Philadelphia city in US

India donates 1.8 million N95 masks to Philadelphia city in US

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement