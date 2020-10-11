Healthcare Delhi's air quality poor,likely to improve in coming days Updated : October 11, 2020 12:36 PM IST The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the AQI is likely to improve to the moderate category by Monday. Farm fires were observed in Punjab adjoining Pakistan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is likely to impact Delhi's air quality on Sunday, SAFAR said. The city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 218 at 10:30 am, with Jahangirpuri (AQI 283) recording the highest pollution levels in the capital. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.