Delhi's 16 bike ambulances helped 650 patients since February
Updated : August 04, 2019 07:57 PM IST
Ranging from assistance in high or low sugar and blood pressure to fractures, the first responder vehicles have proved quite helpful in serving the area.
For calling the bikes, the patient has to call the helpline number -- 102 and both bikes and vehicles are rushed to the spot from the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services.
