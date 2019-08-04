#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Delhi's 16 bike ambulances helped 650 patients since February

Updated : August 04, 2019 07:57 PM IST

Ranging from assistance in high or low sugar and blood pressure to fractures, the first responder vehicles have proved quite helpful in serving the area.
For calling the bikes, the patient has to call the helpline number -- 102 and both bikes and vehicles are rushed to the spot from the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services.
Delhi's 16 bike ambulances helped 650 patients since February
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV