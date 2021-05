AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said the Delhi government will have to close nearly 125 vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

“Unfortunately, due to lack of availability of #Covaxin for 18-44yr in Delhi, 125+ #vaccination sites administering #covaxin till today will be closed from tomorrow onwards,” she tweeted.

She added that the Central government has promised to send 2,67,690 doses of Covishield which will help the Delhi government vaccinate 18-44 age group for six more days.

Happy to share that Central govt has promised to send 2,67,690 doses of #Covishield by today evening. We can the. vaccinate 18-44yr olds for 6 more days. We appeal to the center to support us with regular supply of vaccine doses as this is the only way to defeat the virus! — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 11, 2021

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

The two vaccine manufacturers can be given royalty from the profit of other companies for the use of their original formulas, Kejriwal said. "Presently, only two companies are manufacturing vaccines in India. Providing vaccines to the whole country through two companies only is not possible. It requires ramping up vaccine manufacturing at war footing. I request you to grant permission for mass production of the vaccines," he wrote in his letter to Modi.

Delhi recorded 12,481 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 20,010 with 347 more people succumbing to it. According to a bulletin issued by the city government's health department, the test positivity rate stands at 17.76 per cent in the national capital.