Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew, among other restrictions as the city grapples with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The fresh curbs also include the temporary shutting down of all dine-in restaurants, malls, gymnasiums, spas, and auditoriums.

The weekend curfew will be in effect from 10:00 PM on Friday till 6:00 AM Monday. During the curfew hours only essential services will be allowed, the chief minister said. The recent announcement means that every business activity other than shops dealing in essential items, such as drugs and groceries, will remain shut.

Here are the details of the new restrictions and what will be allowed during the weekend curfew:

> The weekend curfew will be in effect from 10:00 PM on Friday to 6:00 AM on Monday.

> All spas, auditoriums, malls will stay shut from Friday evening till further orders.

> Essential services will be allowed to operate during the curfew hours.

> E-passes will be issued for marriages.

> Cinema halls will operate only with 30 percent audience.

> All dine-in restaurants will remain shut, only home-delivery service will be allowed.

> Only one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone per day.

Terming the situation "far more dangerous" than anything Delhi has witnessed so far, Kejriwal said restrictions included a ban on all gatherings -- social, religious, or political. The number of attendees at weddings has been capped at 50 while only 20 people are allowed at funerals.

The announcement came hours after a meeting with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the city’s deteriorating health situation because of the rise in new cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate has spiked to 15.92 percent on Wednesday, a sharp increase from 13.14 percent on Tuesday.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national capital has seen so far.