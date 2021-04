The Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in the city stepping up the measures to curb the spiralling COVID-19 cases. Apart from the existing night curfew on weekdays, the weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Only essential services will be allowed during the newly imposed weekend curfew period. “These restrictions are for your sake, for you and your families. Don't panic, all essential services will be available through the weekend," said Kejriwal in a video address.

He, however, assured that essential activities, including weddings or travel from airports and railway stations, will be allowed during the curfew hours for those who have e-passes.

Here’s how you can apply for curfew passes in Delhi:

- Log on to delhi.gov.in or epass.jantasamvad.org

- Click on the link on the homepage that says, "Click Here to Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM"

- Select your preferred language, presently only Hindi and English options are available

- Choose 'E-pass for travel during night curfew' in the field 'What do you need help with?'

- Fill in details such as contact number, name of applicant, district, address of engagement, type of service, and the dates for which the epass is required.

- Submit an ID proof and check the acknowledgement box

- Click the “Submit” button after filling in all required details

Once you submit your online application for epass, an e-pass Reference Number will be generated, which can be used to check the status of the application.

Delhi has been seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and reported 17,282 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Kejriwal has said the weekend curfew should slow down the virus spread and allow some breathing space for the healthcare workers.

