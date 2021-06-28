Home

    Delhi unlocks: Gyms, banquet halls, hotels reopen with 50% capacity; check full list

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed. All other prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5

    Delhi unlocks: Gyms, banquet halls, hotels reopen with 50% capacity; check full list
    Shut for more than two months due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, banquet halls, marriage halls, gymnasiums, yoga institutes, and hotels reopened in Delhi on Monday (June 28) with 50 percent capacity.
    The development comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), late on Saturday evening, extended relaxation to businesses in following a decline in the number of active cases in the national capital.
    The DDMA directive also threatens strict action in cases of violation of COVID-19 norms. "In case any violation is found, strict penal/criminal action will be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises will be sealed forthwith," said the official DDMA statement.
    The restrictions to contain the spread of the virus are being eased out in a phased manner in Delhi. Last week, the Delhi government had allowed shops to remain open through the week.
    According to the latest guidelines, these activities have been allowed in Delhi:
    • Weddings can be organised at banquets, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance.
    • Marriages in courts or at home can be organised with a maximum of 20 people.
    • Owners of banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.
    • Gyms and yoga centres have also been allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity.
      • What will remain restricted
    • Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed.
    • Booking banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited.
    • All other prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.
      • Besides, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has urged the DDMA to allow standing passengers in its train in view of the long queues outside metro stations during peak traffic hours. Earlier, the DDMA had allowed Delhi Metro to resume services with 50 percent seating capacity and no standing passengers.
      On Sunday (June 27), Delhi reported 89 cases of coronavirus and four related fatalities. The positivity rate stood at 0.12 percent.
      For COVID-19 live updates, click here
      First Published:  IST
