Delhi to enforce 'yellow' alert, detailed order on restrictions soon, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Tuesday said as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past few days, it will enforce Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan.

After a high-level meeting with officials, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon.

The 'yellow' alert is sounded when COVID positivity rate stays over 0.5 percent on two consecutive days. It involves restrictions such as night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and reduction in seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses, among others.

As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkJ9WtMaSz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The colour-coded action plan was notified in August. Under the plan, restrictions on industries, offices and public transport will be determined based on the COVID-19 test positivity rate, new cases, and occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals.

According to the health department data, Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 percent.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 percent and one fatality. In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already imposed a night curfew that will remain in force in the city from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders.

