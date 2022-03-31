Delhi to drop mask mandate, but to urge people to continue wearing face covers

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), during a meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID situation in the national capital, decided that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks at public places, official sources said. They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory to people, asking them to wear masks at crowded places.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

In February, the DDMA lifted all COVID restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the coronavirus situation in the city. However, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials and expert members.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.50 percent, while there was one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,857. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

WIth inputs from PTI