Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further relaxations in curbs as the national capital continued to see a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

"If the cases of infection keep decreasing in the current manner, then our life will gradually come back on track," Kejriwal said on Sunday.

A complete lockdown was announced in the national capital on April 19 and the city began to unlock in phases from June 7.

“After 5 am tomorrow (June 14), all activities will be allowed except some that will be prohibited and some that will be done in a restricted manner,” said Kejriwal.

Here's what is allowed and what is still restricted: