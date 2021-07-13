Delhi runs out of COVID-19 vaccines, many centres to be shut today

Delhi has run out of COVID-19 vaccines once again and several vaccination centres are likely to be closed on Tuesday, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.

Sisodia tweeted, "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days." "Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" he added.

दिल्ली में वैक्सीन फिर ख़त्म हो गई है... केंद्र सरकार एक दो दिन की वैक्सीन देती है, फिर हमें कई दिन वैक्सीन केंद्र बंद रखने पड़ते हैं.



केंद्र सरकार की क्या मजबूरी है...इतने दिन बाद भी हमारे देश का वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम लड़खड़ा कर क्यूँ चल रहा है? pic.twitter.com/rXJEBQJRtt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2021

A total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday. The total number of jabs given so far stood at 89,37,904, the bulletin stated. Government vaccination centres in the city were shut on Sunday.

With inputs from PTI