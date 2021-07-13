Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Delhi runs out of COVID-19 vaccines, many centres to be shut today

    Delhi runs out of COVID-19 vaccines, many centres to be shut today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.

    Delhi runs out of COVID-19 vaccines, many centres to be shut today
    Delhi has run out of COVID-19 vaccines once again and several vaccination centres are likely to be closed on Tuesday, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
    The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.
    Sisodia tweeted, "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days." "Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" he added.
    A total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday. The total number of jabs given so far stood at 89,37,904, the bulletin stated. Government vaccination centres in the city were shut on Sunday.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    With inputs from PTI
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases lowest in 4 months at 32,906; fatalities above 2,000 again

    Next Article

    FDA adds warning about rare reaction to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma686.00 17.45 2.61
    ICICI Bank663.05 16.80 2.60
    NTPC120.45 2.60 2.21
    Axis Bank769.80 16.20 2.15
    HDFC2,523.90 46.95 1.90
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank663.15 16.85 2.61
    Sun Pharma686.00 17.15 2.56
    NTPC120.40 2.60 2.21
    Axis Bank769.40 15.75 2.09
    HDFC2,523.50 45.35 1.83
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports704.50 -13.55 -1.89
    HCL Tech969.80 -9.65 -0.99
    TATA Cons. Prod770.70 -5.20 -0.67
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.45 -37.65 -0.50
    Tech Mahindra1,051.45 -5.15 -0.49
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech970.00 -9.05 -0.92
    Maruti Suzuki7,430.15 -41.00 -0.55
    Tech Mahindra1,051.05 -5.45 -0.52
    HUL2,434.25 -10.55 -0.43
    Infosys1,541.35 -6.60 -0.43

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4700-0.1000-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.3440-0.0410-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.4090-0.0390-0.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6745-0.0011-0.16
    View More