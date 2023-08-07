Delhi reports over 100 dengue cases in one week, pushes tally to 348 this year

So far, a total of 348 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year.

Delhi registered as many 105 dengue cases last week, as per the data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday. With fresh cases, the total dengue cases in the national capital has mounted to 348 this year.

In July, Delhi had reported 121 cases of dengue , while in June, the tally was at 40. As many as 23 cases were reported in May, 18 in April, 13 in March and 14 each in February and January. No death due to dengue has been reported in the national capital so far this year.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 No of cases till date 64 47 35 55 174 348 Total cases in year 2798 2036 1072 9613 4469 348

Delhi govt draws up dengue combat plan

From reserving 5 percent beds at hospitals for dengue patients to providing daily information daily on such cases are among the slew of measures the Delhi government has undertaken to check its spread , officials said Wednesday.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of various hospitals in the city last week and discussed protocols that need to be formulated on dengue amid a spike in its cases in the national capital.

Here are some of the steps taken by the Delhi government to combat dengue spread:

> Instructions were been given to authorities to provide dengue test reports within 6-8 hours for timely treatment.

> All hospital authorities were instructed to provide information daily on dengue patients admitted to their hospitals, on the city health department's portal. "This practice will help the government stay informed about the current situation of dengue in Delhi and enable them to make well-organised arrangements to tackle any potential emergencies effectively," the statement said.

> The health department ramped up efforts to combat dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the capital, and as part of which the minister conducted a surprise inspection of the LNJP Hospital last week.

> Directions were issued to all hospitals to "reserve 5e percent of their beds for dengue patients".

> The health minister also instructed hospital authorities to "establish separate wards for dengue patients" in their respective hospitals.

> Mosquito nets must also be placed around beds of all dengue patients to prevent spread of dengue.

(With inputs from PTI)