Delhi reports first case of Monkeypox, total 4 cases in India

The first case of Monkeypox was reported in Delhi on Sunday. A 34-year-old man with no travel history was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College with fever and skin lesions, confirms Health Ministry.

This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

The man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, PTI quoted official sources. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said. "Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

"First case of Monkeypox detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala. The World Health Organisation had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern.

Cause

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

