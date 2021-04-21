  • SENSEX
COVID-19: One in three tested found positive in Delhi in last 24 hours

Updated : April 21, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Delhi has registered the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 28,395 new coronavirus cases taking the positivity rate of over 32 percent in the last 24 hours.
Around 86,526 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi.
Many hospitals in the capital are facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen .
Published : April 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST

