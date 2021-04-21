COVID-19: One in three tested found positive in Delhi in last 24 hours

Delhi has registered the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 28,395 new coronavirus cases taking the positivity rate of over 32 percent in the last 24 hours. This means every third person who took the test in Delhi is infected with the coronavirus, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday evening.

Around 86,526 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi. The record new cases has pushed the capital city’s total COVID-19 tally over 9 lakh, while the number of casualties mounted to 12,638. There are 85,575 active cases in Delhi.

https://twitter.com/CMODelhi/status/1384553219951534089?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Meanwhile, a total of 19,430 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 8,07,328. To curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, a six-day lockdown has already been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am.

Meanwhile, many hospitals in the capital are facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen . The Delhi Government formed a 24-member oxygen audit committee on Tuesday to ensure continuous watch over the oxygen stocks and their consumption. The Union Government has also decided to import 50,000 tonnes of oxygen and the Health Ministry has been asked to issue tender for this purpose.

In the biggest daily spike, India has registered 2.95 lakh cases of the new COVID-19 virus with 2,023 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. The country’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,56,16,130, with a death toll of 1,82,553.