Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his state needs around 700 metric tonnes of oxygen at this point and that many hospitals are facing an acute shortage of oxygen.

He said that the Centre decides the oxygen quota for the states and that Delhi’s quota had been increased to 480 MT the previous day.

Adding to Delhi’s problems is that there are no oxygen manufacturing plants in the state.

Kejriwal said that while the Centre decides on the companies to supply oxygen to states, some states have asked the companies to stall transportation and first supply to the local state in which they are based.

He said Delhi was expecting a big supply of oxygen from Odisha, but that would take time.

“We are trying to airlift oxygen from Odisha,” Kejriwal said.