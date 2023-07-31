The dengue cases in many states have surged after the heavy rainfall and floods. The reported cases have nearly doubled as compared to previous year.

Many states across the country, including the national capital Delhi, have witnessed a surge in dengue cases following heavy rains and flooding in the months of June and July. A rise in dengue cases has been reported from states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha after the heavy rains and floods in some parts.

Waterlogging and flash floods increased the risk of different types of diseases, especially those spread through mosquitoes. The immediate surge in dengue cases has become a matter of concern for health authorities.

Here are the states that are going through a sudden rise in dengue cases:

Delhi

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a total of 187 dengue cases were reported in the national capital till July 22, which is the highest in the past five years. Apart from this, the dengue cases reported in the month of July is also the highest as it is over two times compared to that of last year. However, there are no reports of death till now.

According to the officials, it is the result of overflowing the Yamuna River for weeks in several parts of Delhi. The rise in dengue cases has been recorded after the waterlogging.

Madhya Pradesh

With the surge in heavy rainfall in different parts of the state, the rise in seasonal disease has also been reported from Madhya Pradesh. The state capital Bhopal recorded about 120 cases of dengue, almost double the number of cases reported last year.

Karnataka

Dengue cases in Karnataka have also reached a total of 4,014 by July 19, including the majority of the cases from Bengaluru. In the previous month itself, there were 689 cases of dengue in the city.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, 700 people have been affected with dengue in the month of July and eight people have died so far. The health department of the state has urged people to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected by dengue.

Odisha

State capital Bhubaneswar has seen nearly a five-fold rise in dengue cases in the past month. According to an Indian Express report the total number of dengue cases surged to 504 by July 30 compared to 103 cases in the first week of the month.

Dengue is a viral disease which spreads through mosquitoes, especially Aedes Aegypti species. When these mosquitoes feed the blood of a person who has the dengue virus, they become infected and spread the disease.

Symptoms of Dengue

High fever

Severe headache

Eyes hurting

Pain in muscle and joint

Nausea and diarrhoea

Mild bleeding

Prevention of Dengue

Clean any stagnant water from buckets, tires, and flower pots to reduce mosquito breeding places.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing to prevent mosquito bites.

Wearing protective clothing will help you avoid mosquito bites.