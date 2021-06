As Delhi eases more restrictions, the metro resumes operations with 50 percent seating capacity, markets and malls open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm, and standalone shops to stay open on all days. Liquor shops can also open on an odd-even basis within the prescribed timings.

Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

The decision on which shops will open on a particular day will be made by the local market associations based on the serial number assigned to a particular shop. The movement of owners and workers of shops, malls, and market will be based on the production of valid ID or e-pass.

Shops selling essential items and pharmacies can remain open all days of the week. E-commerce will continue.

Group A government officials can work from the office on all days, but other categories can work at only 50 percent capacity. In the case of private offices, ‘work from home’ and staggered work hours have been advised.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is being allowed to operate at 50 percent seating capacity. The DMRC tweeted that no standing passengers will be allowed inside the metro rail to ensure social distancing. In view of this stipulation, the capacity utilisation of the system will be around 10-15 percent of its total capacity available during normal days.

"Public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station," the DMRC tweeted.

Theatres, dine-in restaurants, spas, bars, gyms, barber shops will remain closed in Delhi. Any other category of shops pertaining to entertainment/amusement services is not permitted to open as yet. The status quo is being maintained in all other activities.

Delhi imposed a lockdown on April 19, and began its 'unlock' process on May 31, when it allowed only construction and factory activities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on June 5 that the corona situation is under control as cases have remained around 400 and the positivity rate is 0.5 percent in the last 24 hours.

Kejriwal said that more sectors will be opened if the situation remains under control.