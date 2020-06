Delhi has made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for asymptomatic passengers arriving in the national capital.

"All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has said in a June 3 circular.

The authority has reasoned that "it is satisfied" that the nation capital territory of Delhi is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Delhi had asked incoming passengers to self-monitor their health for a period of 14 days.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked airports, railway stations, and transport authorities to provide passenger manifest in line with this order.

In addition, the district magistrates have been asked to ensure that passengers residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for seven days.