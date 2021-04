The Delhi government on Monday announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26. The order comes as the national capital on Sunday reported the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases with the positivity rate moving up to 29.74 percent.

"We are going to impose a lockdown for six days. For the next six days from 10 pm tonight, we will have a lockdown. Please do not step out during the six-day lockdown," said CM Arvind Kejriwal today.

Delhi is also facing a health infrastructure crisis as less than 100 ICU beds are vacant for COVID patients. "ICU beds are almost full in Delhi. Medicines are under severe shortage; especially Remdesivir. We have requested the Centre to augment oxygen," Kejriwal said.

Here's what is restricted and what is exempted during the lockdown:

What is allowed:

# Officers/officials of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and PSUs can continue to work on producing valid identity cards and as per the guidelines of the government.

# All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc. shall continue to work and other hospital services are also allowed.

# Pregnant women and patients allowed to step out for getting medical/health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid I card/doctor's prescription/medical papers.

# Essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Services, GAD, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport, Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services.

# Public transport such as Delhi Metro (upto 50% seating capacity)/Public Buses (upto 50% seating capacity)/ Autos & e-rickshaws, (upto 2 passengers)/ Taxis, Cabs, Gramin Sewa and Phat phat Sewa (upto 2 passengers)/ Maxi cab (upto 5 passengers)/ RTV (upto 11 passengers) shall be allowed to function within its stipulated time for the transportation of people mentioned under exempt category.

# Movement of persons for marriage-related gatherings up to 50 persons (on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card) and funeral/last rites-related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed.

# All judicial officers/officials/staff members of all courts of Delhi allowed to function on the production of valid I card/service ID card/photo entry passes/permission letters issued by the court administration.

# Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination allowed, on the production of valid I card.

# Persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

# Officers/officials functioning in the offices of diplomats of various countries and persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I card allowed to work.

# Electronic and print media can function.

# Persons/students shall be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of a valid I card.

# There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements.

# Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments/offices providing the following services/commodities shall only be allowed:

- Delivery of food by way of home delivery / take away by restaurants/eateries.

What is restricted:

# Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed.

# All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/festival related and other gathering and congregations shall be prohibited.

# Stadia shall be permitted to open for organizing national/international sports event without spectators.