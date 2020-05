The Delhi government has said that it will follow the Home Ministry guidelines on the third phase of nationwide lockdown, without any modifications. Delhi has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with all 11 districts being declared Red Zones.

Important markets in Delhi like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Karol Bagh, etc will be shut but shops selling essentials and stationery will be allowed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference also specified that AC technicians, plumbers, domestic help, dhobis, etc will be allowed to resume their work.

Kejriwal also had a suggestion for the central government. He requested that barring containment areas, Delhi should be declared as a Green Zone as it can not afford to be kept under the Red Zone for a long time.

The Delhi chief minister elaborated that the capital's revenue collection this April stood at Rs 300 crore versus Rs 3,500 crore last year.

The Delhi CM has warned that coronavirus reoccurrences might happen in the future and everyone should learn to live in the post-COVID world.

The Delhi lockdown 3.0 guideline states that the sale of essential goods under e-commerce will be allowed. Furthermore, private offices can now operate at 33 percent strength.

Others allowed to start working are SEZ, EoUS, industrial units with access control drugs & pharma units.