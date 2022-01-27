Delhi lifts weekend curfew, govt offices to operate at 50% capacity; night curfew to continue

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday eased COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital amid a decline in coronavirus cases. The DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided to lift the weekend curfew, remove the odd-even rule for shops at the marketplace.
The weekend curfew is implemented at 10 pm on Friday and continues till Monday 5 am. The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by the DDMA on January 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
However, the night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am.
Also, the DDMA has relaxed the cap on weddings and a maximum 200 people or 50 percent capacity of the venue can attend. The DDMA has allowed 50 percent capacity for bars, restaurants, and cinema halls.
The government offices can operate at 50 percent capacity. In the last meeting, private offices were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Earlier in the ay, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 percent."
The national capital had reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 percent, according to the health department's data on Wednesday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 15, the highest during the ongoing wave of Covid infections. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
First Published: IST