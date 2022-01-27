Delhi lifts weekend curfew, govt offices to operate at 50% capacity; night curfew to continue

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday eased COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital amid a decline in coronavirus cases. The DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided to lift the weekend curfew, remove the odd-even rule for shops at the marketplace.

The weekend curfew is implemented at 10 pm on Friday and continues till Monday 5 am. The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by the DDMA on January 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

However, the night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am.

Also, the DDMA has relaxed the cap on weddings and a maximum 200 people or 50 percent capacity of the venue can attend. The DDMA has allowed 50 percent capacity for bars, restaurants, and cinema halls.

The government offices can operate at 50 percent capacity. In the last meeting, private offices were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Earlier in the ay, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 percent."